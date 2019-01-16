WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police continue to investigate a car accident on Pochassic Street that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Westfield Police told Western Mass News their car crashed into a telephone pole on Pochassic Street just after 4:30 p.m.
The two inside were taken to Baystate Medical Center, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Westfield Police said utility crews are still working to repair the telephone pole and downed wires.
