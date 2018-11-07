AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after UMass Amherst officials say flyers and stickers from a white nationalist organization were found on campus.
According to a spokesperson for UMass Amherst, the items were posted on campus property on Wednesday.
UMass officials have not named the organization, but stated they are listed as a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and deems this incident as "acts of hate and intimidation."
The organization reportedly is known for committing these acts at college campuses throughout the country.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, the university noted:
"UMass Amherst is dedicated to the values of diversity, inclusion and equity, and it rejects anything associated with white nationalism."
The incident remains under investigation by UMass police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.