AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is working to ensure the upcoming Blarney Blowout doesn't spiral out of control.
Five years ago, the UMass Blarney Blowout turned into a riot where police had to use pepper spray on students.
This year the university has a concert planned for students and a hockey game later in the day.
"My whole time it's kind of been calming down and I feel like it might be at its lowest point right now in my fourth year," said Vinay Patel, a senior at UMass.
Patel wasn't even in college yet when the infamous Blarney Blowout sparred with riot control from Amherst police.
Now, he and other students said the event doesn't live up to it's prior reputation thanks to heightened attention from UMass Amherst officials and law enforcement.
"I feel like all five towns have their cops here on that day to make it safe," Patel noted.
For the weekend of March 2, the school is barring dorm guests from other colleges and the same goes for their concert in the Mullins Center featuring Future, Gunna and Ty Dolla Sign.
"I'm glad that the concert's there, but I would prefer it later in the day it would be more fun," said Patel.
"I do know a lot of other people in different friend groups that are going to be going out to the bars," said Austin Reiff, a senior at UMass.
Reiff said even those students over 21 recognize the school's efforts to make the weekend pass without major incident.
"There's a couple different options this year. As a senior and kind of being here, just trying to be safe and be more considerate of what has happened in the past," Reiff continued.
Western Mass News is waiting to hear back from Amherst police to see if they are making any changes in preparation for Blarney Blowout.
As for the Amherst Fire Department, they said their staffing will be the same as any other weekend.
