AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass Amherst community is remembering Chris Roy, the Worcester firefighter killed this weekend while battling an apartment fire.
Roy graduated from UMass Amherst in 2009. One of his professors spoke exclusively with Western Mass News about how Roy's giving nature led him through several career paths, ultimatley leading to fire service.
"Chris was a hospitality major, and hospitality is about helping people helping others taking care of others," said UMass Amherst Hospitality, Tourism, and Management Professor Rod Warnick.
The late Worcester firefighter's journey began with a lot of responsibility when most people his age can focus solely on studies.
"Once his daughter was born he was a student here. He obviously changed his perspective about his occupation," said Warnick.
Warnick said the staff at UMass Amherst quickly identified Roy as a good candidate for a scholarship specifically designed to help students who are young parents.
"You have to remember that 2008-2009 was a recessionary time and that was a very difficult time in placing students," Warnick explained.
Roy graduated in 2009 and found management work with different food and rental companies, and that desire to help people ultimately grew into a passion.
"He had a desire to be a firefighter for a number of years," Warnick added.
"It was probably an easy transition for him wanting to go into firefighting and to help other people who maybe were less fortune," Warnick continued.
Warnick said the school is looking into starting a scholarship in Roy's name, helping another person with the same hospitable spirit and perhaps with the same undeterred courage.
"Our condolences to them. I specially think of Ava, his daughter who is 8 years old. It's difficult to see something like that happen particularly given the fact that he had a young daughter," Warnick noted.
