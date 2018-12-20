AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Facebook post about a sign up on a dorm window on the UMass Amherst campus has a lot of people talking online.
A sign that put up in a dorm room window at Brett Hall said 'F**k Nazis you are not welcome here' wasn't the only thing that had some students talking.
Many others online expressed concerns over an email from residential life asking the student who lives in the dorm, to take it down.
The student who put the sign up received an email from residential life that said in part:
"There are some in the community who have expressed that the sign should be taken down as it has created mixed emotions in the community on how to proceed, issues of inclusion, and the ability to be active members of their community."
It went on to say that, “while resident education cannot force you or your roommate to take the sign down, I am asking that you or your roommate take the sign down so that all students can be part of an inclusive residential experience, as well as having a respectful environment to be a part of here on our campus."
The university is now responding to that residential life email.
In a tweet, UMass said “a poorly worded email from residence life staff about a sign posted by students in a residence hall window does not reflect the values of the campus, and it should not have been sent.
"UMass Amherst empathetically rejects Nazis, and any other hate group, a view expressed in the students’ sign. However, we are sensitive to the use of profanity, which some could find inappropriate. The university respects the students’ right to display the sign and it may remain up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.