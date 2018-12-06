AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass Amherst community is demanding change from the school administration.
Students held a rally on campus Thursday afternoon, contending that administrators need to do more to protect marginalized groups on campus.
The protest was spearheaded by the graduate employee organization, who said recent events on campus, both done in secret and school-sanctioned, have threatened the well-being of those marginalized students.
According to the graduate employee organization, acts of hate at UMass Amherst are coming in all shapes and sizes.
From racial profiling of an employee a few months ago, to the defacing of campus property with hateful messages, all the way to the speaking event featuring former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
"It's really important that we show a united front because we don't want these people on our campus. We don't want people who are hateful towards other members of our campus," said Prachi Goyal with the graduate employee organization.
The protestors released a list of demands for the administration that include abolishing the "anonymous tipline" for UMass Police, stating it targets people of color.
They also want a more rigid system to document hate crimes, and a pre-determined set of consequences for anyone caught engaging in that kind of behavior.
They also want the campus to ban symbols like the swastika and confederate flag, not protect them under the banner of free speech.
"We really want to keep both solidarity was in each other, but also keep administration accountable because they haven't really been taking any steps other than false advertising," said Goyal.
Western Mass News has reached out to UMass Amherst for comment but have not heard back.
Western Mass News will continue to monitor how the school administration responds to that list of demands.
