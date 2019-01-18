AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst students are being encouraged to head back to campus early from winter break due to the impending snow storm this weekend.
The university is advising that students move back in Saturday rather than Sunday or on Monday once the storm is over.
UMass Amherst noted residence hall desks will be staffed on Sunday but move-in assistance will not be available.
Classes are set to resume for UMass Amherst on January 22.
A winter storm warning has been issued for Hampshire, Berkshire, and Franklin county as those areas brace for 12 to 18 inches of a mix of snow and ice falling between Saturday night into Sunday.
For more information on move-in dates, please click the link here.
Western Mass News will continue to track the latest on this storm on-air, online, and in the FREE Western Mass News app.
