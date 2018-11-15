AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass hockey team is ranked as one of the best in the country.
This is the highest ranking that the team has ever had, and the campus is rallying behind them.
The UMass 2018-2019 hockey season started off with a win over the number 1 team in the country, Ohio State. Since that day they have been on the top of the nations list.
This past week they were ranked number 4 in the nation, the highest ranking ever, and the Minutemen were ecstatic.
Western Mass News is told their last home game against Providence College broke records.
"The Providence game was the first top ten matchup in this building. We were close to 3,500 students who came out so that was exciting, and it was our largest attendance since 2013. We're really looking to build upon that and support the guys and their efforts. For those who maybe haven't come to a game yet, they can be assured that it’s going to be a positive experience," said Alyssa Leonard, Director of Marketing and Promotions at UMass Amherst.
It's not just students who are showing up either, it's local hockey fans and their families.
Now that UMass is top five in the nation, the stands are getting more and more packed every game and it’s helping the players on the ice.
Not only are the games fun to go to, the players are some of the best in the country. Players on the UMass Amherst roster have been drafted to the NHL, and the fans can’t get enough.
"The support on campus has been unbelievable. The students, the local community, they have really hopped on board," said UMass Hockey coach Jared Demichiel.
K\eeping the fans in mind, the Mullins Center, home to UMass hockey and basketball has upgraded its video boards and the area is ready to hold big crowds.
At a recent game the fans showed up in droves and it was a week day.
"Those crowds give our players a ton of energy and that is why they got some late juice and got the game winning goal with a minute left in the game," said Demichiel.
The next homegame for the Minutemen is this Sunday against the University of New Hampshire where the team will be hosting a food drive to benefit the Amherst Survival Center.
