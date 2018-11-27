AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is at UMass Amherst tonight, and students have mixed feelings about his visit.
This is the first time that a former member of the Trump Administration is set to speak on campus and his visit is getting mixed reactions.
Spicer is set to talk about his time in the White House as well his new book.
Around two dozen protestors with the graduate employee organization gathered to say they don’t want Spicer there because of his work with the Trump administration, and instead wanted to spread a message of love.
The event was organized by the UMass College Republicans and the Young Americans for Freedom.
One of the organizers told Western Mass News why they decided to brig Spicer.
Spicer was scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. and tickets are free but have to be reserved in avanced online or at the box office.
The media is welcomed to cover the event, however, Sean Spicer asked that no cameras be allowed inside.
Stay with Western Mass News tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. for more on this story.
