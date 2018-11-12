AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At this point in the school year, seniors are well aware that their time in high school is coming to an end.
Over the past several decades, more and more students have the benefit of asking their parents for guidance when it comes to the finer details of applications, but what if your parent never went to college?
That was the same situation one Agawam mother was in a few weeks ago.
Cathryn Shannon's son Evan is a senior at Agawam High School, and all of the sudden the time came to discuss his future.
"I think I was feeling overwhelmed on how clueless I was on the whole process. Kindergarten to senior year, I knew what to do but now, he is a very intelligent kid, he's worked really hard, and I didn't want to drop the ball. I wanted to make sure that he was able to do this but I don't know how to do it, I didn't go to college," said Shannon.
From there, Cathryn reached out to the internet for help.
"Boy, the information I got was great. Everybody was really positive," Shannon added.
In a flood of supportive messages came the ideal combination of knowledge and empathy.
"I teach at a community college and that's my passion is helping students," said professor Naomi Karolinski.
Karolinski, who is now a community college teacher in western New York, once found herself in the same position as Evan in the same halls of Agawam High School.
"My parents are immigrants and they came to this country in 1949. They knew that we needed to go to college, but again, there wasn't really any direction," Karolinski noted.
Karolinski had to apply to college by herself and eventually graduated from UMass Amherst with an MBA in 1977.
Now, her life's business has become helping first generation students and their parents understand the college process together.
"When I was speaking with her, it goes back to the principle of "you don't know what you don't know." There are steps out there in the process that you don't even know what to look for. Language and even the vocabulary that you need to get through," Karolinski added.
"You are a commodity. In most cases the school's want you. The school should sell themselves to you as well as you selling yourself to that school," Karolinski continued.
One local school in western Massachusetts started selling themselves to first-generation students.
"The program 'Westfield Promise' was started to increase access to Westfield State University. Students whose parents didn't go to college, they're less likely to attend college," said Daniel Forester, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Westfield State University.
Only in it's second year, 'Westfield Promise' starts introducing college-level classes to high school students.
"The goal of the program is to demystify the college process and to identify students that we think have the ability, but might not be on the college track," Forester explained.
When those first generation students and their families are ready to apply to college, Forester said "there's lots of support. There are state agencies, there are the colleges, the students are applying to are great resources."
Equipped with tons of knowledge in order to help Evan apply to schools, Shannon said he's looking into local colleges to save money.
