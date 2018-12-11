SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of people around the country are relying on the post office to play Santa this holiday season, but getting packages sorted and shipped around the world isn't an easy task.
The holiday season is full of hustle and bustle and lots of packages.
"The postal service over the peak period will do 900 million packages over the course of the 4 weeks," said Ricardo Quentao, Plant Manager of the Springfield Network Distribution Center.
If you're one of the millions of people trying to get a package out or waiting for one to arrive, Quentano said shipping for the most part, is going steady.
"Yesterday in Arizona someone dropped off a package, and tomorrow it'll be in East Longmeadow," Quentano added.
"We process packages for all of New England, all the way to northern Maine into the Albany regain as well. Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire," Quentano continued.
The warehouse in Springfield is 1.1 million square feet equalivilent to the size of twenty football fields.
"Well we have four flat surface sequencing machines over there each of those are a football fields," Quentano noted.
On top of the machinery they have in house, they bring on an additional 500 employees each December to keep up with the demand.
"We nearly double our normal production of packages. We are primarily a packing sorting facility so we will increase our packages to over 400,000 a day," Quentano explained.
He said preparing for the holiday season is a never ending process.
"We make constant changes and look forward to next year while were in the midst of it," Quentano added.
It's a process Quentano said is motivated by the people behind each package.
"Very proud of our work force. These people live for this moment. For this month this peak season means everything for them. They know how essential the mail is for the United States," Quentano concluded.
