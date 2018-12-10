ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Orange are warning drivers to slow down after a close call with a middle school student crossing the street to get onto her bus.
13-year-old Dakota Walker and her mother spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about what could have been a deadly situation.
Dakota was crossing the street like she does every morning to get on the bus but on Thursday, she came close to being hit by a car and the camera on the school bus was rolling.
"The person sped up really fast and I had to wait. The bus driver was honking his horn," said Walker.
Dakota is counting her blessings after a split second decision could've saved her life Thursday morning.
She was crossing Daniel Shays Highway in Orange as her bus was waiting on the other side of the road.
On surveillance video shared from a camera on the bus, you can hear the bus driver honk the horn as the driver of the car speeds right through the blinking stop sign on the bus nearly hitting Dakota.
"The bus driver told me that it was crazy and at least I looked up from my phone. I was just thinking what if I didn't look up from my phone, what if I was distracted?" said Walker.
Dakota's mom, Ashley said she watched the whole thing happen and after the bus left, she followed the car and got the license plate number to call police.
"I know when the officer spoke to her she was very apologetic over everything but her as a person needs to aware other people that she did do this and don't be distracted when you're driving," Ashley Walker added.
Orange police told Western Mass News this is becoming a more common problem and warning drivers to slow down.
"She did get a citation. I believe it was a $255 citation," said Orange Police Officer Travis Rushford.
"You really need to pay attention. Don't be on your cellphone, don't fiddle with the radio. I know it's hard but pay attention to your surroundings," Officer Rushford noted.
"I was terrified. Had she not looked up, I could be without my kid," Walker continued.
Ashley said Dakota will still take the bus but they both are going to be more careful.
She said she may talk to the school and see if they can change the way the bus picks Dakota up every morning.
