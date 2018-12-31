SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 2018 was full of surprising headlines and breaking news stories.
It's been a long year of ups and downs here in western Massachusetts and across the country.
Starting at number 3, there is a tie between the California wildfires and the Florida school shooting.
On February 14, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 students were killed and 17 others were injured, making for one of the deadliest shootings at a high school in United States history.
After the massacre, survivors joined together to raise awareness for gun violence and mass shootings.
Over in California where palm trees and houses once stood is now debris.
The California wild fires were the most dangerous, destructive and largest wildfire season on record.
According to CNN, the number of missing in the wildfires has soared to 631.
Coming in at number 2 was the grand opening of MGM Springfield on August 24.
The popular Vegas-styled resort is one of its kind here in Massachusetts, and 150,000 customers on opening day.
The state-of-the-art facility has a movie theatre, top golf, bowling and much more.
The casino also created over 3,000 hospitality jobs to residents.
Now onto the number on story that shook western Massachusetts, when three bodies were found at a home on 1333 Page Boulevard in Springfield.
Stewart Weldon was arrested back in May on kidnapping charges, and investigators found the bodies of three women at the home he was living in.
Back in August, Weldon was indicted on 52 charges. Those charges include murder, rape, strangulation and assault involving eleven victims.
Weldon is being held without the right to bail.
Those are the top moments Western Mass News covered in 2018, and as the new year approaches, we hope that you stick with us as we continue to tell your stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.