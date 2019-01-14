WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community is in mourning after young Westfield woman was murdered over the weekend, and her boyfriend has been charged with her death.
On Monday night a vigil was held for Alexis Avery as family and friends try to make sense of what happened.
The community came to Westfield Center to remember Alexis and what friends describe was her bright spirit.
Now, her boyfriend is behind bars charged with stabbing Alexis to death.
Police said 20-year-old Alexis Avery was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend, 23-year-old Blake Scanlon Sunday night at the White Street home where they lived together.
Monday night's vigil was just hours after Scanlon appeared in Westfield District Court on charges including murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The judge ordered Scanlon be held without the right to bail.
Friends said Alexis was a young mother to a baby girl, and she had a bright life ahead of her and was full of smiles and laughs.
They'd now like the community to pray for her baby left without a mother.
According to documents obtained by Western Mass News, Avery had a restraining order against Scanlon from December 2016 to June 2017.
In the order, Avery alleges violence against her, reporting "I was injured in his last psychotic episode."
She went on to describe the fear for her safety: "I'm constantly scared to be alone because I don't know if he's going to show up."
After six months, Avery ordered the restraining order be lifted as the two decided to move in together.
Scanlon is expected back in court on February 11.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Alexis's daughter and funeral costs.
If you would like to make a donation, please click the link here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.