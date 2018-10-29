AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two western Massachusetts communities held vigils tonight in honor of the eleven people killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
They are moments of solidarity in a time of tremendous grief.
Since Saturday's attack, the outpouring of love and support for the Jewish community has been great.
On Monday night, people gathered in Northampton and at UMass Amherst to unite in mourning eleven lives lost.
Hundreds of miles away from the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, candles illuminate downtown Northampton.
"I just feel horrible. I feel like our country is starting to change and it's very uncomfortable to me," said one vigil attendee.
In song and prayer they stood shoulder to shoulder, remembering people they had never met, but honoring the lives they had lived.
"I wanted to be with other people and to express myself to do something," said one vigil attendee.
At UMass Amherst, it was standing room only as students remembered and wrote letters to members of the tree of life congregation.
"I’m a Jewish student on campus. I'm the granddaughter of four Holocaust survivors. The events of this weekend really hit me hard. I was away at a Jewish conference when this happened so I was around a lot of people that were feeling similarly to me. Tonight is a night to honor the souls that were taken from us," said Maxine Wiesenfeld.
Many of the students Western Mass News spoke with at the vigils are Jewish and are part of Jewish organizations on campus.
For many of them, it's deeply personal and emotional.
"I have felt unsafe at times, but today one of my professors saw me upset and he asked what’s wrong and I literally just said I feel unsafe," said Izzy Slant.
Many are asking, if you're not safe at your place of worship, where are you safe?
"I don't want to go and pray and have someone with a gun making sure I can go in, just give us our condolences, that's all we ask for," Slant continued.
The Hillel House at UMass said if any student needs to reach out, they will have staff and students there to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.