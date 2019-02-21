SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In 2018, 144 police officers nationwide died in the line of duty.
For the first time in decades, the leading cause of death was shootings.
Among the 144 officers killed were two from Massachusetts: Sgt. Sean Gannon of the Yarmouth Police Department, and Sgt. Michael Chesna of the Weymouth Police Department. Both officers were gunned down.
For the new class of police officers, they said they are not intimidated by the violence against their peers.
Western Mass News participated and followed two police cadets that went through a 'shoot or don't shoot' simulator.
The computer, which is run by their training officer, can make them react to different situations.
"There is a wide variety of situations that we can run them through. An active shooter situation, a threat situation, a domestic disturbance, a traffic stop. There are literally hundreds of scenarios we can put them through," said Training Officer Jeffrey Coutre.
The cadets practice verbal commands and working to diffuse a situation -- but things can quickly change.
It's harder than it looks, and Western Mass News was allowed to give it a try.
After every scenario the instructor will debrief with the cadet discussing what they did right and what they did wrong while replaying it again.
It's something that is not possible in the real world, and something that many people at home just don't understand.
"Sometimes when you see an incident unfold in the news and you watch a video and you watch it multiple times, and you say why did they do that? Why didn't the officer do something different? The officer on scene doesn't have the time to go back and rewind and do something different. It happens in real time, and when you see it at home on a video, I want you to keep in mind the officer doesn't have that luxury," Coutre added.
For cadets like Tyler Martins who is training to work on the Amherst police, this is his calling.
"Ever since I was in the sixth grade," said Martins.
Despite the violence against police officers, Martins told Western Mass News this is what he was meant to do despite hesitation from some members of his family.
"My dad is all for it, and my mother is all for it but she gets scared. She gets scared day by day. She hears about these shootings that have been happening, and she says "aren't you scared?" and I say no," said Martins.
To make sure Martins is as safe as possible in the field, he takes this training very seriously.
At the end of the day those officers said their goal it to protect people, no matter how much risk there might be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.