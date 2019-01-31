HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For homeless people in Holyoke, their options for staying warm in frigid weather are scarce.
'For the Love of Good', an organization that helps feed and clothe the homeless in the city, describes their situation as a crisis.
When the overnight hours set in, those without homes are invited to warm up for a while inside the Holyoke Police Department but there are no beds or cots for them to stay on.
A majority of the homeless people Western Mass News spoke with said their options in Holyoke are under a bridge or in a tent.
Volunteers with 'For the Love of Good' handed out what they could Thursday morning to Holyoke's homeless knowing that providing a secure and warm place to sleep is out of their grasp.
"There's no warming centers in Holyoke. There's no shelters for these people, so anything we can do to help them. Something needs to be done," said Diane Cholsta.
"I usually go to McDonalds until they close, if not the police station is open, the lobby," said Heather Savage.
One homeless person told Western Mass News he sleeps in a tent in Chicopee but travels to Holyoke to panhandle.
Western Mass News reached out to the Holyoke mayor to see if the city is planning to open more evening warming centers besides the police station, but he has not responded.
We also did a check online and found two family shelters and a few low-income transitional homes in Holyoke, but for single homeless people, the lack of help is apparent.
"We definitely need more shelters that have more beds for women and that are for single people," said Savage.
For more information on 'For the Love of Good Foundation' and how you can help, please visit the link here.
