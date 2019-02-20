WORECESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ware man was sentenced to state prison on Wednesday for the murder of a Hardwick man in 2011.
According to the Worcester County District Attorney's office, 27-year-old Jason Lopez was ordered to serve 25 to 30 years in prison for the death of 84-year-old Joseph Cernauskas.
Lopez and 28-year-old Jonathan Hart of Barre plead guilty to breaking into Cernauskas's home in the early morning hours on September 6, 2011.
The Worcester County District Attorney's office said Cernauskas was sleeping when Lopez stabbed him to death, then Lopez and Hart removed the body and set the house on fire.
Cernauskas's body was found two weeks later in Barre.
Hart and Lopez stole two vehicles and fled to Florida where they were apprehended.
Hart told detectives during the investigation that he was molested by Cernauskas as a child.
In addition to Lopez's sentence, a judge ordered him to serve 10 years probation. Hart will also serve the same prison sentence as Lopez.
Cernauskas's murder was investigated by local, state, and Florida police.
