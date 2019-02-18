WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ware police are looking for a man they say bit a portion of someone's ear off following an unprovoked attack on February 7.
According to police, the victim walked into Mary Lane Hospital with a portion of their ear torn off, and told officers that 40-year-old Alan Mosher was the person who did it.
Police have an arrest warrant issued for Mosher who is believed to still be in the Ware area.
Mosher is described as being 5'11'' tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip by calling 413-967-3571 or can email waretipline@townofware.com
