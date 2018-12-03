WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in the town of Ware continue to reach out to Western Mass News with concerns about their water quality.
Peter Skerritt has lived in the town of Ware for two years.
Skerritt said he's noticed problems with the water before, but it's gotten worse over the past few months.
"It's just so frustrating. You pay for your water, the water rates go up, and your water quality gets worse," he said.
Skerritt doesn't have a water filter system at his Pleasant Street home, but his daughter and son-in-law over on North Street do.
"They put in the system. $700 plus, it filters several times a day for months were changed," Skerritt added.
When Western Mass News arrived to thier house Monday morning, we noticed a dark filter in the system.
Skerritt told Western Mass News it was put in ten days ago and already needs to be changed, even though it should last up to 30 days.
"As soon as you put in a white filter, it turns black," said Skerritt.
Andrew Lalashius, the town's water supervisor, said the discoloration in the water comes from their aging infrastructure, and a change in chlorine levels after finding E. Coli in the water back in September.
While the water looks dirty, Lalashius said it's not dangerous.
"It's aesthetically unpleasing. You wouldn't want to drink it, but if you were to drink it a golden color, it's not going to make you sick. That comes from the EPA and the DEP. The water is safe, it just doesn't look good," Lalashius noted.
The town is preparing for a nearly $6 million project to replace their pipes and cistern.
In the meantime, Western Mass News wanted to find out if there was anything concerning in homeowner's water.
Western Mass News collected samples, and are having them tested for potability, lead, and copper.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for those results.
