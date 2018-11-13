WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Warren police are looking for information on two people who may have stolen nearly 20 American flags from a display.
According to a post on the Warren Police Department's Facebook page, the driver of an old grey pickup truck and someone on a ladder were seen removing the flags on Town Farm Road on November 4.
Part of that display includes memorial plaques that honor deceased servicemen and women and are maintained by residents who live in the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 413-436-5281, or by sending a message on their Facebook page.
