FITCHBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Two wildlife critters made an early morning pit-stop at their local Cumberland Farms.
Surveillance video of two beavers seen roaming around the store in Fitchburg is garnering a lot of attention on social media.
One beaver leads the way while the other trails behind and is followed by an employee throughout the store.
So far, the video has over 1,500 shares on the Cumberland Farms Facebook page, and it's certainly once that'll make you laugh.
Cumberland Farms wrote on the post they both made it home safely.
