HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A key piece of evidence against a former Hadley police officer convicted of unreasonable use of force is now public.

Newly relesed security footage obtained by Western Mass News captures the moment when former Hadley Police Officer Christopher Roeder is said to have assaulted a man in custody.

The video shows the former officer approaching the arrestee while sitting on the bench in the booking area.

In another clip, it shows the moment when the officer intentionally elbowed him in the nose.

Officials said the victim suffered from a broken nose and needed plastic surgery, and prosecuters said the officer attempted to mislead the investigation.

According to the Department of Justice, Roeder falsified his report and claimed he acted because the arrestee attempted to stand up after he was ordered not to.

The video shows the man in custody remained sitting on the bench and did not try to stand up.

On Tuesday after a seven day trial, a federal jury found Roeder guilty of using unreasonable force during an arrest and falsifying police records.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement that "police officers put themselves at risk for the public good every day. The defendant, however, diminished the sacrifices of his fellow officers by violating the constitutional rights of an arrestee."

Western Mass News reached out to the Hadley Police Department, but they declined to comment on the matter.