WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After nearly a week with a boil water order in place, people in Ware are finally able to use their water regularly.

The order went into place September 28 and was lifted last Thursday, but some people say they are still experiencing water issues.

At the end of September, water samples in Ware tested positive for E.coli.

The town said the water is clean now, but some residents say they're still concerned about their water quality.

Christopher Lachendro moved to Ware last November. Right away, his family noticed something odd with the water.

"We noticed there were times that the water had odor, had a little bit of a foul taste, and it was vary in intensity. I don't know what would cause that, but it would come and go," said Lachendro.

He decided to install a water filter system this past summer and told Western Mass News what he found was shocking.

"That the first filter that's in line there is a sediment filter and it was snow white when you put it in there. Within minutes it was just dark, dark brown, like the color of Coke. I was just stunned," Lachendro explained.

Andy Lalashius is the town's water supervisor. He said the problems Chris is experiencing are due to the town’s water system's infrastructure.

"We’ve had people complaining about dirty water, rusty water coming out of the taps. The pipes are made of cast-iron and all that iron leaches out into the system and that’s what causes the first water. Also the cistern is one of the causes as well," Lalashius explained.

But Lalashius said the water is safe, and added that an upcoming $6 million project to build a new water plant will help improve their water issues, including the E. coli contamination from last week.

"I understand the frustration of the citizens of Ware and the businesses, but our mission here is to have clear, quality water. We don’t want anybody to get sick. We take that very seriously here at the water department," Lalashius added.

Lalashius said they hope to have the new water plant done by 2021.