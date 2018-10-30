SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield mobster who's serving a life sentence for the murder of former Springfield mob boss, Aldolfo "Al" Bruno, is a suspect in the murder of James "Whitey" Bulger.
People familiar with the investigation told The Boston Globe that Bulger was murdered by more than one of his fellow inmates, and that Freddy Geas didn't dispute his role in the killing.
Geas has been imprisoned at Hazelton Penitentary in West Virginia where Bulger was recently transferred.
The bureau of prisons said the 89-year-old was found unresponsive in federal prison Tuesday morning.
Bulger was serving a life sentence for a long list of crimes including racketeering and extortion, as well as his roles in the murders of eleven people.
Thomas Foley was a State Police Colonel at the time of the investigation and was the lead investigator in the case against Bulger.
Foley told Western Mass News the investigation was often compromised because of Bulger's protection from the FBI.
