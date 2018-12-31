WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing power tools from a store on Riverdale Street.
According to police, when the suspect left the store they got in the passenger side of a grey Ford F-150 that may have Rhode Island license plates.
Police said the man pictured in surveillance is also a suspect in another larceny from the same store in Auburn.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Springfield police at 413-263-3210.
