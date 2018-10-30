WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On the night before Halloween, a West Springfield woman is upset that her Halloween decorations were vandalized over the weekend.
Police said it's not the first report of vandals hitting homes in the neighborhood and now they're looking for whoever did it.
Jamie Runyon and her family just moved to West Springfield on Poplar Avenue last year.
She said Halloween is one of their favorite holidays.
"This is our first year decorating in West Springfield. We like to carve pumpkins and go trick-or-treating, we have three kids," said Runyon.
Her yard is decorated with pumpkins, tombstones, and spooky lights, a new family tradition. But that all changed quickly Saturday night.
Runyon said she and the family were watching a scary movie in the basement Saturday night when they heard commotion outside then walked upstairs and out the front door and found a fake skeleton cut hanging on their swing cut in half.
"Lights were cut, tombstones smashed, the skeleton was smashed, they made a lot of noise," Runyon added.
Runyon said her neighbor got a description of the car they believed the vandals were in.
West Springfield police told Western Mass News they've had multiple reports with the same description and are investigating.
"I've never had anything like this happen to me before. I've had Christmas and Halloween decorations in the past but nothing like this before," Runyon noted.
Just a few houses down, Runyon's neighbors with an elaborate Halloween display didn't fall victim to the gouls of halloween.
Runyon said she's using this as a teaching moment for her kids.
"My daughter was in the house, a little disappointed and couldn't understand why that would happen. There were about five of them and they just decided to come over and smash things," Runyon added.
If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, always remember to report it to your local police department.
