BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's now onto Los Angeles for Game 3 of the World Series Friday night.
Fans from western Massachusetts were in chilly Boston Thursday night to support their Sox in Game 2.
No matter the weather, Red Sox fans from western Massachusetts made the treck out to try and see the Sox in person.
When Game 1 wrapped up at Fenway Park after midnight, just hours later, fans from western Massachusetts were waiting in line to get a seat for Game 2.
Even though the group of guys didn't grow up in Boston, Red Sox nation expands beyond just the city.
"Back home everybody would get together watch the games, have a good time. It’s not just Boston, it’s everywhere," said Ben Ryan from Springfield.
When they made the decision to just get in the car and drive to Boston, they didn't have a plan, just passion for this team.
"It’s pretty simple, we just went. That’s really what it was. Hoping for the best," said one fan.
At the front of the line they were confident they were going to get inside, and they didn't care how long they waited in the cold. It's a Red Sox win they were looking for.
It’s going to be way more than worth it. I would do this everyday of the week if I could," said Jack Blake of Westfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.