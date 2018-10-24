WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strange man approached a mother and her daughters, then demanded the woman come to his car in a quiet Westfield neighborhood.
"I'm actually really scared to walk alone now," said Alexis Francisco.
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Samantha Goldie and Alexis Francisco went for a short walk with their mother around Westfield.
As they reached the intersection of Birge Avenue and Mechanic Street, they told Western Mass News a man drove up and demanded their mother's attention.
"[He asked] can I talk to you about the bible. She's like no I don't think so, and he's like ma'am get over to the car now. He demanded my mom to get to the car with us," said Goldie.
Their mother told the two girls to head home.
"We started walking up the street and he like watched us. He didn't leave until we were half way up the street," Francisco added.
They described the man to be in his twenties or thirties with a Russian accent and drove a newer model blue Honda civic.
"It's very scary actually because Westfield is usually known as a quiet area," Goldie noted.
They urge others to remain vigilant.
"We're all very frightened. Keep your eyes and ears out," Goldie continued.
Western Mass News reached out to the Westfield Police Department who said they have not received any reports at this time.
