WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The father of a student at Westfield Technical Academy is speaking out, claiming his daughter is the victim of repeated bullying.
He said that the bullying at the hands of another female student has culminated in violence all caught on camera.
In videos sent to Western Mass News, you can see the rage boil over. The girl in a multi-colored sweatshirt pushing and overpowering the girl in a darker colored shirt.
It might be hard to see from the shaky exchange, but the student in the dark shirt had her nose broken.
What you can observe from the 20 second video is that not one other student intervened.
"Knowing my daughter needs surgery now, it's heartbreaking," said the Westfield father.
The father of a Westfield Technical Academy student caught on video getting beat up, said that confrontation was three months in the making
"It began with slowly picking on her, throwing a pencil at her, taking her chair, verbal threats. There was threats on social media through other girls," he said.
The father asked not to be identified for his and his daughter's safety.
He told Western Mass News over the phone that his family filed multiple bullying complaints with the school.
"Maybe she's being extra-sensitive is what the guy said to me. Three times, three different occasions, 'maybe your daughter's being a little sensitive'. That infuriated me," he said.
Western Mass News reached out to the district, and while their superintendent can't comment on the exact details of this case, he did provided a list of disciplinary actions that the school can take if they find a student guilty of bullying.
The school can't confirm the punishment or suspension the other student received.
In the video, you can hear the other students giggle while they record the altercation with their phone. We're told students are asked not to intervene in fights as a matter of public safety.
The bullied student's father said the other student's laughter is painful to hear.
"It shows you what kind of a cruel world we live in," he said.
The father of the bullied student said the student is transferring schools.
The school's principal confirmed to Western Mass News the student was evaluated by the nurse and told to have a follow-up with a doctor.
The superintendent wrote in a statement to Western Mass News:
“We take safety and security of our staff and students very seriously. If I thought that we had not followed protocol in this instance, I would be the first to admit it. That is not what happened here."
The bullied student's father feels the school dodged his requests for action in a way his daughter couldn't dodge the pokes and prods that became kicks and punches
"So what you're saying is that I have to call the police when my daughter was assaulted in your school ? And they said yeah, we just deal with suspensions and whatnot. That's our role," he said.
"We went to the hospital, the hospital staff told the police. It was an automatic phone call to the police. This was an assault. She's got a fractured nose," he continued.
We're told charges have been pressed against the student in the multicolored sweatshirt.
