SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield man accused of laundering money to obtain bank loans and money for projects he was pursuing overseas was charged in federal court on Thursday.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 58-year-old Hanibal Tayeh was charged with 17 counts of fraud and money laundering in connection to the scheme where he obtained a $9.1 million loan package and $400,000 extension of credit from a bank.
Tayeh was originally arrested in July 2018 but was released on person recognizance.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Tayeh reportedly used fake documents and misrepresentations pertained to a business venture he was pursuing in Saudi Arabia.
In addition, Tayeh allegedly defrauded three people by providing them with fake documents and and by making misrepresentations about construction projects in Saudi Arabia.
If convicted, Tayeh could face more than 30 years in prison and over a $1 million in fines.
