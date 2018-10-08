WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mom is speaking exclusively to Western Mass News after she claims a man allegedly tried to abduct her son in Westfield.
Donna Pavano said that when her son told her what happened, she was initially shocked and scared.
Now, she said she’s angry and wants other parents to watch out for their kids.
On Sunday afternoon in the area of Meadows Street in Westfield, Pavano’s 11-year-old son was riding his bike.
She said she received a call from her son immediately after he said a man in a red pickup truck stopped him.
“He came down the street, blocked me off in front of him, and asked me if I wanted a ride," Pavano said.
Just two weeks ago, Western Mass News reported on Chicopee police asking parents to also keep a look out for a man in a red pickup truck, allegedly going around offering kids candy.
Chicopee Police told Western Mass News they can’t say whether or not this is connected.
“Now I just want to get him and find him because he could be doing it to other children and we have to protect our kids as parents," Pavano added.
Pavano said she decided to speak up today because she wants parents and their kids to becareful.
“Look out for your kids. They’re very important to us, this community needs us. It takes a village to raise children, gotta keep an eye out for all these kids," Pavano continued.
The family said they have filed a report with Westfield Police, but now they are anxiously waiting and hoping that the man is found.
“I know he’s out there, it’s just now the point of trying to get him. It’s just being able to find this person is very aggravating. I know the cops are doing what they have to do and can do, but in the meantime he’s still out there roaming the streets. It’s just very frustrating," Pavano noted.
Western Mass News reached out to Westfield Police, and they told us that a couple days ago, they also received a report about another truck offering a kid a ride, that one being a navy F-150 pickup truck.
Always remember if you see something, say something by reporting it to your local police department.
