WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Westfield Police said 17-year-old David Benitez was last seen around noon on Monday near Westfield High School.
Benitez is described as being 5'10'' and weighs around 160 pounds and has short, dark brown hair wearing black jeans, a black sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a red backpack.
Anyone with information or knows David's whereabouts is asked to contact Westfield Police at 413-562-5411.
