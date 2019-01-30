WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During the government shutdown, we saw people in several communities rally together to lend a helping hand to federal employees.
Even though the shutdown is over, a restaurant in Westfield decided they wanted to continue serving.
"It was really about the community and getting the community involved and giving back to the community," said Dan Oscella.
The owners of the Skyline Trading Company in Westfield told Western Mass News that service has always been a priority for their business.
After they saw the impact of the government shutdown, they decided they would implement an idea they've had for a few years.
"We've always talked about doing it and being new to open we said oh we'll do it, we'll do it soon. Finally, with the government shutdown it was a good enough reason to get it going," said Lisa Pac.
All you have to do is ask them for a card, decide who you want it to go to, and what you want to give them, then pin it to a wall and they'll add it to your tab.
"Hopefully more people can find a reason to give back. It doesn't have to be a shutdown or something else just any reason to give back and serve the community," said Oscella.
They call it their 'pay it forward wall' where you can give anything from a pretzel to a beer to anyone; a federal worker, someone wearing Pats gear, a veteran, or even a pet owner.
With a board full of donations, Dan and Lisa said that they've received a lot of positive feedback on the giving end, but they are still eagerly waiting for people to come in and claim them.
"We put it on Facebook and hopefully some people who are in a position that need some help aren't afraid to come down," Pac added.
Their hope is it will continue to unite the community through service.
"All of the sudden you see people coming together saying I have a little bit to give you have a little to give," Pac continued.
With or without a government shutdown, Lisa and Dan said the board will always be there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.