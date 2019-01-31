WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In a few weeks, the country will mourn the one year anniversary of the Parkland, Florida school shooting where 17 students were killed by a former student gunman.
In the wake of the tragedy, many parents in western Massachusetts harbor concerns about their own child's safety while sitting in class.
For Westfield Public Schools, building safe schools starts from the outside in.
"We're going to be adding additional cameras at our elementary school and again these are security cameras so we can see what's going on," said Stefan Czaporowski, Superintendent of Westfield Public Schools.
Westfield schools recently received a grant to implement a keyless entry system for all the faculty. If you're a visitor you're still going to have to buzz in through the speaker system where a camera off to the side will be monitoring your every motion.
Given that the Parkland school shooter was a former student, Westfield has decided to limit school access to those who graduated just months ago.
"We actually do our best not to permit past students from coming into the building during school hours. If they do want to come visit a teacher, we asked that they set up an appointment with the teacher either before or really better after school hours," Czaporowski added.
They've also closed off classroom access during instruction, even clicking the locks.
"If there's empty classrooms even if there's no one in it, we lock the doors," Czaporowski noted.
"In the event if we get into a shelter in place or a lockdown it's just speeds everything along," Czaporowski continued.
Every Westfield Public School building has a crisis plan that's updated every three years.
"I know that these violent intruder, active shooters tends to get a lot of the media. There are things that happen at school that we need to be prepared for all the time, say like a medical emergency or we need to clear the halls," said Christopher Rogers, Administrator of Student Intervention.
The school said their main focus is to combat threats from the inside.
"If our staff has positive relationships with our students, or students will feel comfortable coming forward to tell us what's happening," said Czaporowski.
While the American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students, Westfield has one for every 185.
Students can also use an anonymous tipline to report suspicous behavior, and the district uses resource officers from the Westfield Police Department.
When asked if metal detectors were something Westfield schools would implement, Rogers and Czaporowski maintain that students are better protected from an inside-out approach to safety.
"We can spend money on security upgrades, all that's wonderful but most of those end up being things we use after something occurs," Rogers noted.
"We want to prevent things from happening in the first place so how do we do that? We try to promote positive powerful appropriate relationships between our faculty and our students," Rogers continued.
In another look at school safety, Western Mass News examines the difference between how technical and traditional high schools handle security.
