WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the government shutdown continues, a number of local offices are keeping a close eye on how they could be impacted which includes the Westfield Housing Authority.
Many housing authorities around western Massachusetts have a section 8 program which rely on federal funding.
Right now, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, or H.U.D. has promised funding through February.
But after that, things are up in the air if the government shutdown continues.
"The housing authorities are paying attention to it because of the shortfall in their federal funding. Big cities like Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee are being effected immensely by the shutdown because they're mostly federal. Here in Westfield we only have our section 8 program, but we are going to be notifying our landlords probably in February if this isn't settled saying there's going to be a shortfall. Obviously the landlords won't be paid if we don't have the money," said Daniel Kelly, Executive Director of Westfield Housing Authority.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has been closed, meaning the Westfield housing authority's funding for their section 8 program is on hold.
"I do think there will be payments through February, but after March 1 if this is still going on I think it’s going to be a hardship situation," Kelly added.
"We have over 500 families that would be effected all by the shutdown," Kelly continued.
Kelly told Western Mass News without the housing assistance payments they get through H.U.D. there may be changes to their landlord's payments.
"We’ve never been in this situation before. We’ve been in shutdowns before, but not for this long. This is the longest it’s ever been. This is all new to us, but we do have to notify these landlords that their funding could be in jeopardy," Kelly explained.
Kelly said the housing authority has reserves they can use but if the shutdown lasts long-term, they're going to have bigger problems.
