MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gusty winds Wednesday afternoon happened to cause a fire inside a home in Monson.
According to Monson fire officials, a large tree limb ended up knocking down a neutral power line to a home on 30 Cote Road.
Crews arrived to the home shortly after 4:30 p.m. and quickly extinguished the flames.
When that neutral line was cut, it overtaxed the system and caused a power surge protector to catch on fire inside one of the rooms.
Luckily, everyone inside and their pets made it out safely and they were not displaced.
Crews from Palmer, Brimfield, and Wilbraham also responded to assist.
The fire caused somewhere between $1,000 to $5,000 in damage.
A wind advisory has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties from 2am to 8am Thursday morning.
To keep an eye on your local weather conditions on-the-go, download the Western Mass News app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.