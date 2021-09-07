AP Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game By The Associated Press Updated 5 hrs ago Updated 5 hrs ago | Posted on Sep 7, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:08-14-16-32-38, Lucky Ball: 15 (eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News One person dead following crash on I-91 south in West Springfield Ryan Trowbridge Updated Sep 6, 2021 WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash Friday morning in West Springfield. News UMass professor facing child exploitation charges Ryan Trowbridge, Hugh Zeitlin Updated Sep 3, 2021 AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass professor is facing multiple counts of child exploitation. News Federal unemployment benefits set to end this week, worries local residents Leon Purvis, Olivia Hickey Updated Sep 6, 2021 SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Americans on federal unemployment benefits will receive their last check this week, as those benefits are set to end. Western Mass News spoke with one local woman who will be impacted. News Officials address positive COVID-19 cases in schools Briceyda Landaverde, Olivia Hickey Updated Sep 6, 2021 HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city of Holyoke, including in the school system, has the Acting Mayor taking new action. Western Mass News is getting answers on testing and how officials are getting a hold of the situation. 2 power workers, both 19, electrocuted and killed while working on Hurricane Ida restoration efforts Emily Van de Riet, Digital Content Producer Posted Sep 1, 2021 Authorities have identified two Alabama power contractors who were electrocuted on the job and died on Tuesday morning. News Chicopee man arrested after stabbing Greenfield resident in Pulaski Park Friday Olivia Hickey Updated Sep 6, 2021 NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Chicopee resident was arrested and charged after stabbing a Greenfield resident in Pulaski Park in Northampton Friday night, according to Northampton Police.
