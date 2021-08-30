AP Winning numbers drawn in 'MassCash' game By The Associated Press Posted 4 hrs ago Posted 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "MassCash" game were:03-06-11-21-33 (three, six, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Arrest made following deadly crash in Ludlow Ryan Trowbridge Updated Aug 26, 2021 LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been charged following a deadly weekend crash in Ludlow. News Western Mass. student among winners of last round of VaxMillions giveaway Ryan Trowbridge Updated Aug 26, 2021 BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have announced the winners of the last round of the state's VaxMillions giveaway. News Baystate Health making changes to visitor policy Ryan Trowbridge Updated Aug 27, 2021 SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health will soon be making changes to the visitor, also known as care partner, policies at their four area hospitals. News Wilbraham Police seeking public's help to identify suspect Amanda Callahan Posted Aug 29, 2021 WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wilbraham Police are searching for a suspect. News Mold issues force Hampden D.A. to evacuate staff from courthouse Ryan Trowbridge, Audrey Russo Updated 8 hrs ago SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield was forced to close Wednesday afternoon due to environmental safety hazards. Employees said mold is a growing issue, along with ventilation and air quality concerns that have plagued the building for years. News Two teens charged in Holyoke murder Ryan Trowbridge Updated Aug 26, 2021 HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Holyoke.
