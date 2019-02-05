FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked another spring-like day for western Massachusetts, but the warmer weather isn't ideal for everyone.
If the warm temps happens to stick around for too long, it could impact the food you put on your table.
"Multiple times a day I’m calling the weather phone, calling Dan Brown or someone and just trying to see what’s coming because we all know we can’t control it and we just got to adjust with what’s thrown at us," said Michael Cecchi, Farm Manager at Cecchi Farms in Feeding Hills.
Cecchi told Western Mass News that while sunshine and 60 degree weather is nice, they could use a fresh blanket of snow for their strawberries.
"We only need a few days of it and then things need to be on schedule," Cecchi added.
Cecchi said they take extra steps to protect their strawberries away any unseasonable temps.
"Strawberries are out in the field year round. In December after a couple freezes we cover them with straw, kind of insulate them and keep them from unfreezing and thawing. Days like today when it’s kind of warm, they won’t think about coming out of dormancy because they’ll stay nice and cold under straw," Cecchi explained.
In Southampton, Bashista Orchards is also keeping a close eye on the weather.
They said if things get too warm, or too cold, it can impact their apple trees.
"A few years ago we did have some trees waking up in the middle of February because we had a week of very warm weather. We actually had leaves that were popping," said Tom Bashista, Owner at Bashista Orchards.
"If you do get your 16 below you have to look at your whole season. It’s like okay we’re not going to have any stone fruit so we’ve got to adjust. You can’t increase your productivity on any of the other fruits because they’re going to give you what they’re going to give you and that’s already established on the tree, even now," Bashista continued.
