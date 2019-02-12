NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday's snowy and icy mix certainly impacted many local businesses that had to close for much of the afternoon.
Northampton is typically a busy area during the day, but on Tuesday, a majority of the businesses on Main Street were closed, but sometimes the winter weather draws in business for others.
Western Mass News found a only couple businesses stayed open until about 7 p.m. but a majority had signs posted that said they were closed because of incelement weather.
One of the managers at Hotel Northampton told Western Mass News they have been very busy all day with reservations, and especially the restaurant because many people didn’t want to leave the hotel.
“We get an influx definitely. Clientele come through from the outside, local customers and additional to that we’ll pick up a few more rooms from people traveling or sometimes their air flight gets delayed, they’ll stay an additional day, things like that," said Brian White, Director of Food and Beverage at Hotel Northampton.
White said in bad situations like this, most of the employees stay overnight in the hotel.
As for the Northampton DPW, they said they are working all night to make sure the roads are clear for the morning.
