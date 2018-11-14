AUBURN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) A manager of the Auburn gas station where shots rang out during an altercation between Auburn police and a wanted suspect is speaking out.
The officer-involved shooting occurred at the Shell gas station on Swanson Road just after 1:30 p.m.
Basim Bhatti told Western Mass News he came into work today amid the police lights and crime scene tape while officials investigated what led up to the shooting.
"All I saw was a lot of police cars," said Bhatti.
Bhatti said the gas station where he works is normally quiet.
"This is one of the best towns regarding safety. Never had this kind of situation before," Bhatti noted.
But on Wednesday, that wasn't the case.
A 'be on the lookout' alert for a red pickup truck with New Hampshire plates ended at the gas station when a probationary officer recognized the vehicle.
"He called into the Auburn Police Department and Auburn officers responded to the scene," said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.
It was then that officers discovered a gun in the truck.
"There was interaction in the vehicle. After that, shots were fired, he was wounded, and taken to a local hospital. The police officers were not injured," Early Jr. said.
The hours long investigation started from there with the bullet-hole covered truck in plain view.
Bhatti told Western Mass News investigators took the gas station's surveillance video.
"They couldn't extract the material they wanted so that's why they took it with him to the lab," Bhatti explained.
"I just saw when the guy came in and that's about it. When he pulled into the gas station that's about it," Bhatti continued.
With many questions still unanswered, it brings a sense of uneasiness back to the community who lost an officer in 2016.
"It makes you nervous I mean, we have the officer who was killed over a year ago, now this is happening it makes you a little bit nervous," said Auburn resident Ron Elliot.
'You definitely have policemen. We have to face the facts, but the way things are going today you're not safe anywhere even in your own house," said Auburn resident Robert Cote.
The Worcester County District Attorney said the only updates we will get tonight will be through a press release.
At this time, we do not know the name or the condition of the man who was shot.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.