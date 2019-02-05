SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday night's State of the Union address comes after the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history
Associate Professor of Economics at Western New England University Karl Petric said this State of the Union address comes at a time when the country is extremely divided.
"If he talks in broad terms which there is bipartisan support for things like drug price reform, things like an infrastructure investment package to repair roads and bridges and things like that, these are things people can get behind," said Petric.
Petric some americans are still reeling from the government shutdown and it's a tense time for the economy.
"We've just had the governement reopen a couple of weeks ago. There was a huge cost to the economy. About $11 billion worth of income of ecomonic activity and income gone, lost," Petric added.
Petric thinks President Trump will try to unite the country and talk in length about his proposed border wall.
"I think that will play a factor because choosing greatness and the idea of a unifying theme that the White House has been floating. Of course the wall is one of the most devisive topics in politics right now, border security isn't. Both parties agree that things need to be done," Petric explained.
Petric believes that State of the Union's don't usually change people's views about the president or a specific party.
"No not terribly. You can around the edges a bit you can maybe push some things forward and then you have to follow them up, not with really detailed policies. It's really the pageantry of the president speaking. That's been true with every president," Petric continued.
