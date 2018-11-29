SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The woman at the center of a Springfield police officer's firing is sharing her side of the story.
Officer Anthony Bedinelli was terminated in March after the woman complained that he pepper-sprayed and hit her while pursuing her son.
Iris Rivera reached out to Western Mass News when she heard that Bedinelli was in the process of trying to get his job back.
"I was afraid he was going to try to send somebody over here try to do something, dirty work on me," said Rivera.
Ever since November 3, 2017 Iris Rivera has been afraid of the police.
"He was aggressive from the beginning," said Rivera.
On that day, Rivera said her son had gotten into a verbal altercation with officer Anthony Bedinelli, who was directing traffic around a construction site on State Street.
The verbal argument, which Rivera admits contained homophobic slurs from her son, led the two to the Riveras' home.
"He said, I want your license and registration. He said I'm not going to give you a license and registration because I'm not driving I'm parked. He took his pepper spray and pepper sprayed him. He was quite a distance from him, so that's when I was right next to him. He pepper-sprayed my whole hand," said Rivera.
"He put the pepper spray back and he took out the gun and that's when I said wait a minute, I told him no wait, wait a minute. And he said, you shut the *bleep* up and put his gun back inside and that's when he grabbed me by my neck it started punching me on my chest," said Rivera.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News show Bedinelli's partner denied witnessing any physical altercation against Rivera, but she remembers it differently.
"The other officer, they're behind the gate. He comes running in inside the gate and he comes and he pulls his hand off my neck and says what are you doing? You can't do that," Rivera said.
Anthony Bedinelli's internal investigation report reveals there are nearly three pages of complaints lodged against him.
Though much of it is redacted, you can see on page two around the date of Rivera's incident that somebody lodged a complaint saying that Bedinelli struck them twice in the chest and hit them with pepper spray.
"My lawyer from internal affairs called me. He got fired. They found him guilty and they fired him," said Rivera.
On March 22 Bedinelli was terminated as a police officer for the second time in 11 years.
Rivera's relief was short-lived two days ago when she was called in to testify again.
"So that he could get his job back because he was traumatized with everything that was happening," Rivera explained.
"Why is he traumatized when what he was the one that hit me? I'm the one that should be traumatized," Rivera noted.
Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh and he confirmed Bedinelli was appealing through arbitration but couldn't discuss the matter any further, and only stated that he has not been reinstated yet.
In addition, Western Mass News requested documents on Bedinelli's history including his first termination in 2006.
We were told certain details in the arbitration proceedings will not be made public. However, Rivera was told the process could take weeks.
"I don't want him to be reinstated. I want him to be fired because the same thing that he did to me and he did it before, he's going to do it again," said Rivera.
Western Mass News reached out to the Springfield Police Union and attempted to make contact with Officer Bedinelli, but neither were reached for comment.
