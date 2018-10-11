SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman spent some of her night cleaning up water outside her home.
She said every time it rains, especially in the fall, it floods, causing a big inconvenience.
While the water has gone down, Sue Stuart said she dreads every time the forecast shows rain.
She said because her house is at the bottom of the road and everything meets there, it's a disaster when it rains.
"Today I was just so angry about it because I'm afraid I'm going to fall. I use the rake to support myself because of my MS and then I have to wait and see if it actually drains so I hang onto the rake with the umbrella," said Stuart.
She said in the fall it's worse because of all the leaves piling up.
"This is pretty much as far as it will go because I think there may be a little bit of a hill on a driveway," Stuart added.
"The mulch is gone again and the mulch is all in the front yard too, it goes beyond the sidewalk in front of the house," she continued.
Sue wasn't the only one seeing issues Thursday night.
Video sent in by one Western Mass News viewer showed cars driving through high waters on Center Street in Chicopee.
Over on Nonotuck Avenue in Chicopee, you could see garbage cans floating in the river of water flooding the street.
Sue said she'd really like someone from the city to come out and check her street.
"An engineer needs to look at it to get rid of that hump and figure out why the water only drains down here and misses all the other grates," Stuart noted.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield DPW but have not heard back as to if they have any plans to fix the street.
