SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local woman's plea for help has gone viral at McCray's Farm in South Hadley.
After enjoying a Sunday outdoors, Rosie Perez noticed a precious family heirloom was missing, and now a community search effort is underway.
"As I was making phone calls I said why not enjoy the day. We went on the pumpkin ride, went home to take my shower and I noticed that my chain was broken. That's where I had my mother's ring that was given to me when she passed away," said Perez.
What happened next? A search for a ring-sized needle in a multi-acre hay stack.
"I came out Monday morning at 6:30. I was looking with my flashlight all over the ground. It's 65 years of marriage, of my mom and dad," Perez added.
After noticing that the ring was gone, Perez posted her story on Facebook and the post got shared dozens and dozens of times.
Eventually, it caught the eye of a club who thought they could help.
Western Mass News caught up with Arlene Costigan, who is part of a metal-detecting club called 'Detecting the Heartland'.
"I hope I can find something for her you know you never know," said Costigan.
"It's what kept them together, their marriage, that ring," Perez noted.
"The support is phenomenal. So many people on Facebook that hit me up to even try to help. I was very surprised that everyone came together and help me with this," Perez continued.
If you visit the farm and happen to find the ring, Perez is offering a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.