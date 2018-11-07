SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This year's mid-term elections brought a record number of female candidates to ballots across the country, and for many it was their first time.
The Springfield Unit of the League of Women Voters does not support specific parties or candidates, but they said they do believe in a woman's ability to create a more perfect Democracy.
"There have been other year's when we've said that this was the year of the woman. This was, indeed, an even bigger year of the woman and it makes me very proud of us," said Linda Matys O'Connell.
As voters filled out their ballots yesterday, many had the option to elect women.
"All the races. Not just local races, but national races," said Carolyn Labadorf of East Longmeadow.
Labadorf told Western Mass News she hopes this is just the beginning of seeing more women running for office.
"I think it’s wonderful, we need to get out there. I feel that the women can certainly come about and make some good changes with a different perspective," Labadorf noted.
Linda Matys O'Connell leads the League of Women Voters in Springfield.
She said Wednesday night was a big win for women, not only locally, but nationwide.
"It was an astonishing win. More women than ever running, many of them first time. It’s not common to win necessarily, statistically your first time, but it did happen here. We replaced, in the Pioneer Valley, four previously male head seats were replaced by women," Matys O'Connell added.
Massachusetts is sending four women to congress.
"We had the first Native American woman to be elected to congress. We had the youngest woman elected to congress, we had the first African American elected to congress from Massachusetts, and all around we had stunning victories by many first timers who are women," Matys O'Connell explained.
Reports from last night's election also show women voters played a major role in turning the house blue with 59 percent voting for Democrats.
