AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the holidays on almost everyone's minds, one organization is working to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Later this month volunteers will be laying wreaths in cemeteries across America, incluidng here in western Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam has participated in Wreaths Across America for years.
For many, a holiday wreath represents a time of celebration, but for the families who have veterans laid to rest, the wreaths mean much more to them.
“This cemetery is so sacred for people in all different communities. It's not just Agawam, it’s the surrounding towns and cities so it's important to honor them each year by placing a Christmas wreath and stopping and saying their name and remembering them," said Gina Willette, Location Coordinator for Agawam Veterans Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.
Last year, organizers said they were able to fill the entire cemetery with wreaths, and this year they are hoping to do the same.
After receiving thousands of dollars from generous families and businesses, the veterans cemetery in Agawam is confident they’ve received enough for 7,500 wreaths; well ahead of the wreath laying ceremony on December 15.
Organizers told Western Mass News these local heroes deserve to be remembered this way.
"It's just a local representation that people gave their lives for our freedom and it doesn’t mean that they died. It could just mean that they served our country, but to do that is such an honorable thing," Willette added.
