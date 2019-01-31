MILFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 12-year-old boy from Milford has died from a flu-related illness.
According to Milford Public Schools Superintendent Kevin McIntyre, the boy was a seventh grader at Stacy Middle School.
"He was a beloved member of our school community. Our faculty, students, and families are grieving their student, classmate, and friend. We are focused on supporting our students through this difficult time," McIntyre wrote.
Michael Walsh, Chair of the Milford Board of Selectman noted the entire Milford community is hurting from this loss.
Western Mass News affiliate WBZ reports this is the first flu-related death of the season.
This comes after local doctors at Baystate Medical Center have seen in increase in pediatric patients being hospitalized with the flu.
Dr. Michael Klatte told Western Mass News that many of those hospitalized did not receive the flu vaccination.
"It's been a mix of both immunized and unimunized individuals this year that we've seen so far this year in terms of who's been hospitalized. Those children's are otherwise doing well, but some of those children have had prolonged hospitalizations," Klatte noted.
Klatte urges everyone, especially children, to get their flu shot as the season will continue for at least another month.
