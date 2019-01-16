BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 61-year-old man from Belchertown remains in the hospital after police said he was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.
According to Belchertown Police, the man was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Main and North Main Street when he was struck by a car just after 5 p.m.
The pedestrian was immediately taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police had closed off the intersection for nearly two hours while they investigated the crash.
We're told the driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.